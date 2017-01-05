|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum;
|06-08-2017, 11:31 AM
State lawmakers one step away from finalizing bill offering parole for some juvenile lifers
After months of negotiations over a controversial bill aimed to curb life without parole sentences for juveniles, lawmakers have reached a compromise.
Senate Bill 16, by Sen. Dan Claitor, R-Baton Rouge, will eliminate life without parole for juveniles convicted of second-degree murder, but retain the sentence for offenders convicted of first-degree murder. Those who are granted the chance at freedom will be eligible for parole after serving 25 years of their sentence.
