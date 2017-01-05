|
Iron & Wine (aka musician Sam Beam) will come back to New Orleans Nov. 4 for a performance at The Joy Theater. The singer-songwriter played the Civic Theatre in 2016 and House of Blues in 2010 and a low-key set at the 2012 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival.
|
|
|06-08-2017, 05:31 PM
Iron & Wine to play Joy Theater Nov. 4
Iron & Wine (aka musician Sam Beam) will come back to New Orleans Nov. 4 for a performance at The Joy Theater. The singer-songwriter played the Civic Theatre in 2016 and House of Blues in 2010*and a low-key set at the 2012 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival.?
