Iron & Wine to play Joy Theater Nov. 4

Iron & Wine (aka musician Sam Beam) will come back to New Orleans Nov. 4 for a performance at The Joy Theater. The singer-songwriter (aka musician Sam Beam) will come back to New Orleans Nov. 4 for a performance at The Joy Theater. The singer-songwriter played the Civic Theatre in 2016 and House of Blues in 2010 *and a low-key set at the 2012 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival.?