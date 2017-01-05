|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; Turner Classic Movies and Fathom Events' "Big Screen Classics" series presents director Billy Wilder's classic Some Like It Hot at the Canal Place, Elmwood and West Bank theaters this Sunday, June 11 and Wednesday, June 14 at 2 p.m. and ...
06-09-2017, 11:30 AM
Fathom Events presents Some Like It Hot at three local theaters this weekend
Turner Classic Movies and Fathom Events' "Big Screen Classics" series presents director Billy Wilder's classic Some Like It Hot at the Canal Place, Elmwood and West Bank theaters this Sunday, June 11 and Wednesday, June 14 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Jack Lemmon and Tony Curtis star as musicians who dress in drag to go on the road with an all-female band (that includes Marilyn Monroe) and escape mafia gangsters.?
