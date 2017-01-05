|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; British filmmaker Ken Loach made a name for himself in 1966 with Cathy Come Home , a BBC film about a fictional homeless couple that shocked audiences and raised public awareness of a growing social crisis in the U.K. Fifty ...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|06-09-2017, 03:37 PM
|#1
|
Site Admin
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 9,886
Blog Entries: 2
|
Review: I, Daniel Blake
British filmmaker Ken Loach made a name for himself in 1966 with Cathy Come Home, a BBC film about a fictional homeless couple that shocked audiences and raised public awareness of a growing social crisis in the U.K. Fifty years and more than two dozen films later, Loach returned to the topic with I, Daniel Blake, which won the prestigious Palme d?Or at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival.
Finally making its way to U.S. theaters more than a year later, I, Daniel Blake proves that the 80-year-old Loach scarcely has lost a step when it comes to stirring up controversy and debate around the social issues of the day.?
|Latest Blogs
|
2017 Saints NFL Draft Review Last Blog: 05-01-2017 By: hagan714
2017 NFL Post Draft Thoughts on Saints Selections Last Blog: 04-30-2017 By: jeanpierre
New Orleans Saints Draft Short List: Round 1 - 32 Last Blog: 04-27-2017 By: hagan714
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|