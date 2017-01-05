Review: I, Daniel Blake

Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
British filmmaker Ken Loach made a name for himself in 1966 with Cathy Come Home, a BBC film about a fictional homeless couple that shocked audiences and raised public awareness of a growing social crisis in the U.K. Fifty years and more than two dozen films later, Loach returned to the topic with I, Daniel Blake, which won the prestigious Palme d?Or at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival.


Finally making its way to U.S. theaters more than a year later, I, Daniel Blake proves that the 80-year-old Loach scarcely has lost a step when it comes to stirring up controversy and debate around the social issues of the day.?
