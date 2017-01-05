admin Site Admin

U2 to perform at the Superdome Sept. 14

U2 will expand its 2017 world tour to include a show in New Orleans in September, the band's first performance in the city in more than a decade. The band returns to the*Superdome Sept. 14 as part of the band's The Joshua Tree*tour.



