U2 will expand its 2017 world tour to include a show in New Orleans in September, the band's first performance in the city in more than a decade. The band returns to the*Superdome Sept. 14 as part of the band's
|06-12-2017, 08:33 AM
|#1
U2 to perform at the Superdome Sept. 14
U2 will expand its 2017 world tour to include a show in New Orleans in September, the band's first performance in the city in more than a decade. The band returns to the*Superdome Sept. 14 as part of the band's The Joshua Tree*tour.
The tour celebrates the 30th anniversary of the release of the band's landmark fifth album The Joshua Tree, produced by Brian Eno and Daniel Lanois and featuring its enduring hits*"With or Without You,"*"I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For"*and*"Where the Streets Have No Name."?
