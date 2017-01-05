U2 to perform at the Superdome Sept. 14

Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; U2 will expand its 2017 world tour to include a show in New Orleans in September, the band's first performance in the city in more than a decade. The band returns to the*Superdome Sept. 14 as part of the band's ...

U2 will expand its 2017 world tour to include a show in New Orleans in September, the band's first performance in the city in more than a decade. The band returns to the*Superdome Sept. 14 as part of the band's The Joshua Tree*tour.

The tour celebrates the 30th anniversary of the release of the band's landmark fifth album The Joshua Tree, produced by Brian Eno and Daniel Lanois and featuring its enduring hits*"With or Without You,"*"I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For"*and*"Where the Streets Have No Name."?
