Comedian John Mulaney will bring his latest "Kid Gorgeous" stand-up tour to New Orleans this fall. Mulaney performs*Oct. 15 at the Mahalia Jackson Theater for the Performing Arts. The former Saturday Night Live writer has released several stand-up specials, including ...
|06-12-2017, 06:30 PM
John Mulaney to perform at Mahalia Jackson Theater Oct. 15
Comedian John Mulaney will bring his latest "Kid Gorgeous" stand-up tour to New Orleans this fall. Mulaney performs*Oct. 15 at the Mahalia Jackson Theater for the Performing Arts.
The former Saturday Night Live writer has released several stand-up specials, including 2012's New In Town and 2015's Emmy Award-nominated The Comeback Kid.*As*George St. Geegland, Mulaney recently starred alongside comedian Nick Kroll in the Broadway hit Oh, Hello, a sort of spinoff from "The Oh, Hello Show" on Comedy Central's Kroll Show.?
