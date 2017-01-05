admin Site Admin

Join Date: Mar 2007 Location: New Orleans Posts: 9,896 Blog Entries: 2

Don't want your Ivanka Trump clothes? One art collective has a solution (and revolution) for that

Before her Before her controversial ascendance to the White House, presidential daughter Ivanka Trump was best-known for her fashion line. The label sold unremarkable business apparel, shoes and jewelry marketed toward professional women, mostly at familiar suburban retailers like Nordstrom, Burlington Coat Factory and Sears.?