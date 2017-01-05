Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > NOLA
Reload this Page Casting call for local kids to star in Disney film

Casting call for local kids to star in Disney film

this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; The Department of Motion Pictures (formerly known as Court 13) has issued an open casting call for its upcoming film adaptation of children's book series Timmy Failure . The film will be shot in Louisiana in late 2017 and distributed ...

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 06-13-2017, 02:30 PM   #1
Site Admin
 
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 9,897
Blog Entries: 2
Casting call for local kids to star in Disney film



The Department of Motion Pictures (formerly known as Court 13) has issued an open casting call for its upcoming film adaptation of children's book series Timmy Failure. The film will be shot in Louisiana in late 2017 and distributed by Walt Disney Studios.?
admin is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Don't want your Ivanka Trump clothes? One art collective has a solution (and revolution) for that | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 02:44 PM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts