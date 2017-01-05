admin Site Admin

Casting call for local kids to star in Disney film





The Department of Motion Pictures (formerly known as Court 13) has issued an open casting call for its upcoming film adaptation of children's book series Timmy Failure. The film will be shot in Louisiana in late 2017 and distributed by Walt Disney Studios.