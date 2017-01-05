|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; The Department of Motion Pictures (formerly known as Court 13) has issued an open casting call for its upcoming film adaptation of children's book series Timmy Failure . The film will be shot in Louisiana in late 2017 and distributed ...
|
|
06-13-2017, 02:30 PM
Casting call for local kids to star in Disney film
The Department of Motion Pictures (formerly known as Court 13) has issued an open casting call for its upcoming film adaptation of children's book series Timmy Failure. The film will be shot in Louisiana in late 2017 and distributed by Walt Disney Studios.?
