Two June events at Cafe Istanbul highlight abortion rights

At New Orleans Abortion Fund's Back-to-back Wednesday events at Cafe Istanbul highlight abortion rights and emphasize the importance of abortion access in ever-more-restrictive Louisiana At New Orleans Abortion Fund's NOAF OutLoud event June 14, participants share realistic stories about experiences with abortion, whether that be work as a clinic escort and activist or the story of terminating a pregnancy. The event opens up a topic that, for a variety of reasons, isn't often discussed.?