this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; While Chicago and Palm Springs, California are both renowned for their Mid-Century Modern architecture, New Orleans has more than a few examples of that classic design. This summer, the New Orleans Architecture Foundation *(NOAF), the Preservation Resource Center *(PRC) and ...
|06-13-2017, 05:34 PM
'Mid Mod NOLA' tours and lectures to spotlight New Orleans' Mid-Century Modern architecture
While Chicago and Palm Springs, California are both renowned for their Mid-Century Modern architecture, New Orleans has more than a few examples of that classic design. This summer, the New Orleans Architecture Foundation*(NOAF), the Preservation Resource Center*(PRC) and DOCOMOMO/NOLA are presenting tours and discussions dedicated to local Mid-Century Modern buildings.
