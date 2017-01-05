'Mid Mod NOLA' tours and lectures to spotlight New Orleans' Mid-Century Modern architecture

Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
While Chicago and Palm Springs, California are both renowned for their Mid-Century Modern architecture, New Orleans has more than a few examples of that classic design. This summer, the New Orleans Architecture Foundation*(NOAF), the Preservation Resource Center*(PRC) and DOCOMOMO/NOLA are presenting tours and discussions dedicated to local Mid-Century Modern buildings.

