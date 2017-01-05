Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Scalise in 'stable condition' after shooting at baseball field

A gunman fired into a Congressional baseball practice in*Alexandria, Virginia outside Washington D.C. early June 14, hitting U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise, R-Metairie, and several Congressional staffers, according to the Associated Press . House Majority Whip Scalise was shot in the hip and is in stable condition, according to a statement from his office.

Scalise in 'stable condition' after shooting at baseball field

A gunman fired into a Congressional baseball practice in*Alexandria, Virginia outside Washington D.C. early June 14, hitting U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise, R-Metairie, and several Congressional staffers, according to the Associated Press. House Majority Whip Scalise was shot in the hip and is in stable condition, according to a statement from his office.

"Prior to entering surgery, the Whip was in good spirits and spoke to his wife by phone.?
