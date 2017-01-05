admin Site Admin

Join Date: Mar 2007 Location: New Orleans Posts: 9,903 Blog Entries: 2

Review: Father Comes Home From the Wars (Parts 1, 2, & 3)

Father Comes Home From the Wars (Parts 1, 2, & 3) is an emotionally moving epic about the U.S. Civil War written by Suzan-Lori Parks and presented by is an emotionally moving epic about the U.S. Civil War written by Suzan-Lori Parks and presented by Southern Rep Theatre . It borrows themes from classical Greek theater to heighten the drama about a slave named Hero (Sam Malone), who faces an awful dilemma.?