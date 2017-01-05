Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > NOLA
Reload this Page Review: Father Comes Home From the Wars (Parts 1, 2, & 3)

Review: Father Comes Home From the Wars (Parts 1, 2, & 3)

this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; Father Comes Home From the Wars (Parts 1, 2, &amp; 3) is an emotionally moving epic about the U.S. Civil War written by Suzan-Lori Parks and presented by Southern Rep Theatre . It borrows themes from classical Greek theater to ...

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 06-14-2017, 03:30 PM   #1
Site Admin
 
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 9,903
Blog Entries: 2
Review: Father Comes Home From the Wars (Parts 1, 2, & 3)

Father Comes Home From the Wars (Parts 1, 2, & 3) is an emotionally moving epic about the U.S. Civil War written by Suzan-Lori Parks and presented by Southern Rep Theatre. It borrows themes from classical Greek theater to heighten the drama about a slave named Hero (Sam Malone), who faces an awful dilemma.?
admin is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Louisiana legislature begins day with prayer for Scalise and other victims of this morning's shooting | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 04:16 PM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts