Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > NOLA
Reload this Page Public Service restaurant at NOPSI Hotel opens July 6

Public Service restaurant at NOPSI Hotel opens July 6

this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; Chef Dustin Brien will helm the kitchen at Public Service, when the new restaurant opens inside the NOPSI Hotel *(317 Baronne St.) next month. The luxury boutique hotel opens to the public on July 6 in the historic building on ...

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 06-14-2017, 04:30 PM   #1
Site Admin
 
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 9,905
Blog Entries: 2
Public Service restaurant at NOPSI Hotel opens July 6

Chef Dustin Brien will helm the kitchen at Public Service, when the new restaurant opens inside the NOPSI Hotel*(317 Baronne St.) next month.

The luxury boutique hotel opens to the public on July 6 in the historic building on the corner of Baronne and Union streets, which once was the headquarters for New Orleans Public Service Inc., the city?s public utility and streetcar operator.?
admin is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Review: Father Comes Home From the Wars (Parts 1, 2, & 3) | Brasa Churrasqueria opens tonight in Old Metairie »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 05:46 PM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts