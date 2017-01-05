admin Site Admin

Public Service restaurant at NOPSI Hotel opens July 6

Chef Dustin Brien will helm the kitchen at Public Service, when the new restaurant opens inside the



The luxury boutique hotel opens to the public on July 6 in the historic building on the corner of Baronne and Union streets, which once was the headquarters for New Orleans Public Service Inc., the city's public utility and streetcar operator. Chef Dustin Brien will helm the kitchen at Public Service, when the new restaurant opens inside the NOPSI Hotel (317 Baronne St.) next month.