this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; Chef Dustin Brien will helm the kitchen at Public Service, when the new restaurant opens inside the NOPSI Hotel *(317 Baronne St.) next month. The luxury boutique hotel opens to the public on July 6 in the historic building on ...
|06-14-2017, 04:30 PM
Public Service restaurant at NOPSI Hotel opens July 6
Chef Dustin Brien will helm the kitchen at Public Service, when the new restaurant opens inside the NOPSI Hotel*(317 Baronne St.) next month.
The luxury boutique hotel opens to the public on July 6 in the historic building on the corner of Baronne and Union streets, which once was the headquarters for New Orleans Public Service Inc., the city?s public utility and streetcar operator.?
