Brasa Churrasqueria opens tonight in Old Metairie

this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; South American steakhouse Brasa Churrasqueria (2037 Metairie Rd., (504)*570 6338),*opens tonight in Old Metairie in*the space formerly held by Chateau du Lac. The new restaurant is being opened by Antonio Mata and Edgar Caro, owners of Basin Seafood & Spirits ...