South American steakhouse Brasa Churrasqueria (2037 Metairie Rd., (504)*570 6338),*opens tonight in Old Metairie in*the space formerly held by Chateau du Lac. The new restaurant is being opened by Antonio Mata and Edgar Caro, owners of Basin Seafood & Spirits
|06-14-2017, 05:31 PM
Brasa Churrasqueria opens tonight in Old Metairie
South American steakhouse Brasa Churrasqueria (2037 Metairie Rd., (504)*570 6338),*opens tonight in Old Metairie in*the space formerly held by Chateau du Lac. The new restaurant is being opened by Antonio Mata and Edgar Caro, owners of Basin Seafood & Spirits and Baru.?
