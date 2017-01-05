|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; The first forum of the 2017 mayoral race , set for Saturday morning at the First Unitarian Universalist Church of New Orleans, has lost one of its participants:*Former Municipal Court Judge Desiree Charbonnet , who originally had confirmed her attendance, ...
Charbonnet drops out of Saturday mayoral candidate forum; WHIV-FM will livestream
The first forum of the 2017 mayoral race, set for Saturday morning at the First Unitarian Universalist Church of New Orleans, has lost one of its participants:*Former Municipal Court Judge Desiree Charbonnet, who originally had confirmed her attendance, now has backed out, citing a scheduling conflict.
In a note, Charbonnet said she inadvertently had been "double-booked" and will be in Washington, D.C. this weekend. That leaves two candidates with confirmed attendance:*former Civil District Judge Michael Bagneris and District B Councilwoman LaToya Cantrell.?
