Charbonnet drops out of Saturday mayoral candidate forum; WHIV-FM will livestream

Desiree Charbonnet, who originally had confirmed her attendance, now has backed out, citing a scheduling conflict.



The first forum of the 2017 mayoral race, set for Saturday morning at the First Unitarian Universalist Church of New Orleans, has lost one of its participants: Former Municipal Court Judge Desiree Charbonnet, who originally had confirmed her attendance, now has backed out, citing a scheduling conflict.

In a note, Charbonnet said she inadvertently had been "double-booked" and will be in Washington, D.C. this weekend. That leaves two candidates with confirmed attendance: former Civil District Judge Michael Bagneris and District B Councilwoman LaToya Cantrell.