Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > NOLA
Reload this Page Charbonnet drops out of Saturday mayoral candidate forum; WHIV-FM will livestream

Charbonnet drops out of Saturday mayoral candidate forum; WHIV-FM will livestream

this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; The first forum of the 2017 mayoral race , set for Saturday morning at the First Unitarian Universalist Church of New Orleans, has lost one of its participants:*Former Municipal Court Judge Desiree Charbonnet , who originally had confirmed her attendance, ...

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 06-15-2017, 04:31 PM   #1
Site Admin
 
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 9,912
Blog Entries: 2
Charbonnet drops out of Saturday mayoral candidate forum; WHIV-FM will livestream

The first forum of the 2017 mayoral race, set for Saturday morning at the First Unitarian Universalist Church of New Orleans, has lost one of its participants:*Former Municipal Court Judge Desiree Charbonnet, who originally had confirmed her attendance, now has backed out, citing a scheduling conflict.

In a note, Charbonnet said she inadvertently had been "double-booked" and will be in Washington, D.C. this weekend. That leaves two candidates with confirmed attendance:*former Civil District Judge Michael Bagneris and District B Councilwoman LaToya Cantrell.?
admin is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Mayor Landrieu to hold State of the City address June 21 | Doctor Who fans gather at NOLA Time Fest V »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 05:48 PM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts