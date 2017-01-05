admin Site Admin

Join Date: Mar 2007 Location: New Orleans Posts: 9,914 Blog Entries: 2

Mayoral candidate Scurlock decries Indivisible NOLA for 'reverse racism'

Mayoral candidate Frank Scurlock, who was excluded from



"Are the Indivisible New Orleans decision-makers petty elitists and snobs?"? Mayoral candidate, who was excluded from tomorrow's town hall forum *for declared mayoral candidates hosted by Indivisible NOLA, has accused organizers of "reverse racism" for not inviting him to the event. (Scurlock is white; the invited candidates, Michael Bagneris, LaToya Cantrell and Desiree Charbonnet, all are black.)"Are the Indivisible New Orleans decision-makers petty elitists and snobs?"?