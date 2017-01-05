|
Mayoral candidate Frank Scurlock , who was excluded from tomorrow's town hall forum *for declared mayoral candidates hosted by Indivisible NOLA, has accused organizers of "reverse racism" for not inviting him to the event. (Scurlock is white; the invited candidates, ...
|06-16-2017, 03:31 PM
Mayoral candidate Scurlock decries Indivisible NOLA for 'reverse racism'
Mayoral candidate Frank Scurlock, who was excluded from tomorrow's town hall forum*for declared mayoral candidates hosted by Indivisible NOLA, has accused organizers of "reverse racism" for not inviting him to the event. (Scurlock is white; the invited candidates, Michael Bagneris, LaToya Cantrell and Desiree Charbonnet, all are black.)
"Are the Indivisible New Orleans decision-makers petty elitists and snobs?"?
