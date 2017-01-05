Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > NOLA
Reload this Page Mayoral candidate Scurlock decries Indivisible NOLA for 'reverse racism'

Mayoral candidate Scurlock decries Indivisible NOLA for 'reverse racism'

this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; Mayoral candidate Frank Scurlock , who was excluded from tomorrow's town hall forum *for declared mayoral candidates hosted by Indivisible NOLA, has accused organizers of &quot;reverse racism&quot; for not inviting him to the event. (Scurlock is white; the invited candidates, ...

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 06-16-2017, 03:31 PM   #1
Site Admin
 
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 9,914
Blog Entries: 2
Mayoral candidate Scurlock decries Indivisible NOLA for 'reverse racism'

Mayoral candidate Frank Scurlock, who was excluded from tomorrow's town hall forum*for declared mayoral candidates hosted by Indivisible NOLA, has accused organizers of "reverse racism" for not inviting him to the event. (Scurlock is white; the invited candidates, Michael Bagneris, LaToya Cantrell and Desiree Charbonnet, all are black.)

"Are the Indivisible New Orleans decision-makers petty elitists and snobs?"?
admin is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Louisiana Bicycle Festival rolls into Abita Springs | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 04:20 PM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts