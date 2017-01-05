|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; NOLA Horror Film Fest and Creepy Fest present a "Monday Night Massacre" double feature of classic Italian horror movies tonight, June 19 at 8 p.m. at Rare Form (405 Frenchmen St.). A cemetery caretaker fends off zombies in Michele Soavi's ...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|06-19-2017, 03:34 PM
|#1
|
Site Admin
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 9,921
Blog Entries: 2
|
Free screenings of Italian horror classics tonight on Frenchmen Street
NOLA Horror Film Fest and Creepy Fest present a "Monday Night Massacre" double feature of classic Italian horror movies tonight, June 19 at 8 p.m. at Rare Form (405 Frenchmen St.). A cemetery caretaker fends off zombies in Michele Soavi's 1994 Cemetery Man.?
|Latest Blogs
|
2017 Saints NFL Draft Review Last Blog: 05-01-2017 By: hagan714
2017 NFL Post Draft Thoughts on Saints Selections Last Blog: 04-30-2017 By: jeanpierre
New Orleans Saints Draft Short List: Round 1 - 32 Last Blog: 04-27-2017 By: hagan714
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|