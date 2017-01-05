Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > NOLA
Reload this Page Free screenings of Italian horror classics tonight on Frenchmen Street

Free screenings of Italian horror classics tonight on Frenchmen Street

this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; NOLA Horror Film Fest and Creepy Fest present a &quot;Monday Night Massacre&quot; double feature of classic Italian horror movies tonight, June 19 at 8 p.m. at Rare Form (405 Frenchmen St.). A cemetery caretaker fends off zombies in Michele Soavi's ...

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 06-19-2017, 03:34 PM   #1
Site Admin
 
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 9,921
Blog Entries: 2
Free screenings of Italian horror classics tonight on Frenchmen Street



NOLA Horror Film Fest and Creepy Fest present a "Monday Night Massacre" double feature of classic Italian horror movies tonight, June 19 at 8 p.m. at Rare Form (405 Frenchmen St.). A cemetery caretaker fends off zombies in Michele Soavi's 1994 Cemetery Man.?
admin is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« After Wednesday's State of the City, ask questions of the mayor at forum | Live theater in New Orleans this week (June 20-26, 2017) »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 04:57 PM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts