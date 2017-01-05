admin Site Admin

Live theater in New Orleans this week (June 20-26, 2017) Annie Get Your Gun Annie Get Your GunThu.-Sun. June 22-25 | Tulane Summer Lyric Theatre opens its 50th season with Irving Berlin's musical based on sharpshooting entertainers Buffalo Bill and Annie Oakley, featuring songs such as "There's No Business Like Show Business."?