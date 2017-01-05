admin Site Admin

As Senate quietly drafts health care bill, Louisiana senators remain mum on its contents

In recent weeks, and as the bill has passed to the Senate for revision and consideration, the ruckus has died down somewhat.? In March, a group of doctors and nurses ? some in scrubs and lab coats ? second-lined their way down Basin Street , rallying behind the imperiled Affordable Care Act, aka Obamacare. There were demonstrations at congressional offices and die-ins ; many citizens came forward to tell their personal health stories and explain their opposition to the American Health Care Act (AHCA), the legislation meant to repeal Obamacare that passed the House May 4.In recent weeks, and as the bill has passed to the Senate for revision and consideration, the ruckus has died down somewhat.?