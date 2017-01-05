Smokehouse Grill open in Bucktown

Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Smokehouse Grill (200 Metairie Hammond Highway, 504-252-4797), a new barbecue and grill restaurant, opened in late May on the edge of Bucktown.

Owners Brandon Herty Arnold and chef Joe Rouchon*met while working at New Orleans Hamburger & Seafood Co.

