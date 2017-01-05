Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > NOLA
Reload this Page New Orleans officials prepare for Tropical Storm Cindy

New Orleans officials prepare for Tropical Storm Cindy

this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; Tropical Storm Cindy ? formerly Tropical Cyclone 3 ? has formed in the Gulf of Mexico and is headed toward Louisiana, according to the National Weather Service. Mayor Mitch Landrieu says the city is prepared for a &quot;major weather event,&quot; ...

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 06-20-2017, 02:32 PM   #1
Site Admin
 
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 9,926
Blog Entries: 2
New Orleans officials prepare for Tropical Storm Cindy

Tropical Storm Cindy ? formerly Tropical Cyclone 3 ? has formed in the Gulf of Mexico and is headed toward Louisiana, according to the National Weather Service. Mayor Mitch Landrieu says the city is prepared for a "major weather event," including street flooding and up to 12 inches of rain from Tuesday through Wednesday.?
admin is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Smokehouse Grill open in Bucktown | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 03:28 PM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts