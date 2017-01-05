|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; Tropical Storm Cindy ? formerly Tropical Cyclone 3 ? has formed in the Gulf of Mexico and is headed toward Louisiana, according to the National Weather Service. Mayor Mitch Landrieu says the city is prepared for a "major weather event," ...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|06-20-2017, 02:32 PM
|#1
|
Site Admin
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 9,926
Blog Entries: 2
|
New Orleans officials prepare for Tropical Storm Cindy
Tropical Storm Cindy ? formerly Tropical Cyclone 3 ? has formed in the Gulf of Mexico and is headed toward Louisiana, according to the National Weather Service. Mayor Mitch Landrieu says the city is prepared for a "major weather event," including street flooding and up to 12 inches of rain from Tuesday through Wednesday.?
|Latest Blogs
|
2017 Saints NFL Draft Review Last Blog: 05-01-2017 By: hagan714
2017 NFL Post Draft Thoughts on Saints Selections Last Blog: 04-30-2017 By: jeanpierre
New Orleans Saints Draft Short List: Round 1 - 32 Last Blog: 04-27-2017 By: hagan714
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|