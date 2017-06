admin Site Admin

'Scalise Strong' blood drive in Metairie garners 40 pints of blood

Local Democrats and Republicans alike turned out yesterday for a Metairie blood drive in honor of House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, who was shot last week at a baseball practice in a Virginia suburb. Scalise still*is hospitalized, but his condition continues to improve, according to doctors and visitors.



?I didn?t vote for him, but this shouldn?t have happened to him,? one woman said as she left the one-day "Scalise Strong" blood drive hosted by the real estate firm of Engel & Völkers*in Metairie.



