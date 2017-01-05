|
Mid-City neighborhood cocktail bar Twelve Mile Limit and local blood bank The Blood Center will host a blood drive from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
|06-21-2017, 11:30 AM
|#1
There's a blood drive at Twelve Mile Limit June 24
Mid-City neighborhood cocktail bar Twelve Mile Limit and local blood bank The Blood Center will host a blood drive from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.?
