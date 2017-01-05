Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > NOLA
Reload this Page Congressional Black Caucus, led by U.S. Rep. Cedric Richmond, declines Trump's request for meeting

Congressional Black Caucus, led by U.S. Rep. Cedric Richmond, declines Trump's request for meeting

this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; The Congressional Black Caucus (CBC), a group of 49 lawmakers led by New Orleans-area U.S. Rep. Cedric Richmond, today formally rejected a 12-day-old request from President Donald Trump to meet with the president. According to POLITICO : &lt;blockquote&gt; Lawmakers in ...

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 06-21-2017, 07:30 PM   #1
Site Admin
 
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 9,933
Blog Entries: 2
Congressional Black Caucus, led by U.S. Rep. Cedric Richmond, declines Trump's request for meeting

The Congressional Black Caucus (CBC), a group of 49 lawmakers led by New Orleans-area U.S. Rep. Cedric Richmond, today formally rejected a 12-day-old request from President Donald Trump to meet with the president.

According to POLITICO:
<blockquote> Lawmakers in the 49-member group each received an invitation last week from Omarosa Manigault, the-reality-TV-star-turned-White-House-aide who has pitched herself as an unofficial liaison to the CBC.

?As requested by the president, we would like to schedule a follow-up meeting with the entire membership of the Congressional Black Caucus to discuss issues pertinent to your members,? Manigault wrote in the invitation, obtained by POLITICO.

But multiple CBC members said they were put off that she signed the invitation as ?the Honorable Omarosa Manigault,? saying she hasn?t earned that title nor has she helped raise the profile of CBC issues within the White House as promised.?
admin is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Guy Fieri and Cowboy Mouth host free show at Tipitina's | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 08:03 PM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts