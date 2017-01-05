|
Congressional Black Caucus, led by U.S. Rep. Cedric Richmond, declines Trump's request for meeting
The Congressional Black Caucus (CBC), a group of 49 lawmakers led by New Orleans-area U.S. Rep. Cedric Richmond, today formally rejected a 12-day-old request from President Donald Trump to meet with the president.
According to POLITICO:
<blockquote> Lawmakers in the 49-member group each received an invitation last week from Omarosa Manigault, the-reality-TV-star-turned-White-House-aide who has pitched herself as an unofficial liaison to the CBC.
?As requested by the president, we would like to schedule a follow-up meeting with the entire membership of the Congressional Black Caucus to discuss issues pertinent to your members,? Manigault wrote in the invitation, obtained by POLITICO.
But multiple CBC members said they were put off that she signed the invitation as ?the Honorable Omarosa Manigault,? saying she hasn?t earned that title nor has she helped raise the profile of CBC issues within the White House as promised.?
