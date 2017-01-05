admin Site Admin

Congressional Black Caucus, led by U.S. Rep. Cedric Richmond, declines Trump's request for meeting

According to POLITICO:

<blockquote> Lawmakers in the 49-member group each received an invitation last week from Omarosa Manigault, the-reality-TV-star-turned-White-House-aide who has pitched herself as an unofficial liaison to the CBC.



?As requested by the president, we would like to schedule a follow-up meeting with the entire membership of the Congressional Black Caucus to discuss issues pertinent to your members,? Manigault wrote in the invitation, obtained by POLITICO.



The Congressional Black Caucus (CBC), a group of 49 lawmakers led by New Orleans-area U.S. Rep. Cedric Richmond, today formally rejected a 12-day-old request from President Donald Trump to meet with the president.