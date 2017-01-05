|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; The 1980s Broadway theater community, known all too well by award-winning playwright Terrence McNally, comes to life on the stage of Le Petit Theatre du Vieux Carre in It?s Only a Play, presented in conjunction with The NOLA Project. (McNally ...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|06-22-2017, 04:30 PM
|#1
|
Site Admin
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 9,935
Blog Entries: 2
|
Review: It?s Only a Play
The 1980s Broadway theater community, known all too well by award-winning playwright Terrence McNally, comes to life on the stage of Le Petit Theatre du Vieux Carre in It?s Only a Play, presented in conjunction with The NOLA Project. (McNally updated the work in 2014 so celebrity names, cultural references and personalities seem contemporary.)?
|Latest Blogs
|
2017 Saints NFL Draft Review Last Blog: 05-01-2017 By: hagan714
2017 NFL Post Draft Thoughts on Saints Selections Last Blog: 04-30-2017 By: jeanpierre
New Orleans Saints Draft Short List: Round 1 - 32 Last Blog: 04-27-2017 By: hagan714
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|