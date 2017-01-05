|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; Louisiana's aid program to help cover the costs of child care will open a waiting list as the program braces for "overwhelming demand" with a limited budget. Eligible families must apply by June 30 to secure a slot, according to ...
|
|
|06-22-2017, 06:33 PM
Louisiana's child care assistance program to start waiting list July 1
