Local film collective Shotgun Cinema presents a pair of boundary-pushing film screenings tonight, June 23 at 7 p.m. at Tigermen Den (3113 Royal St.), and Saturday, June 24 at 8 p.m. at New Orleans Photo Alliance (1111 St. Mary St.).

Shotgun Cinema presents two screenings this weekend

Local film collective Shotgun Cinema presents a pair of boundary-pushing film screenings tonight, June 23 at 7 p.m. at Tigermen Den (3113 Royal St.), and Saturday, June 24 at 8 p.m. at New Orleans Photo Alliance (1111 St. Mary St.).

Friday night's film is Cameraperson, a documentary by celebrated cinematographer Kristen Johnson (Citizen Four, Fahrenheit 9/11) that explores the ethical complexities of committing real lives to film for documentaries.

On Saturday night it's "Full Aperture: Ladies Shooting Punks," a program of three short films by female punk-identified filmmakers: The Vision Machine (Peggy Ahwesh), I Was a Teenage Serial Killer (Sarah Jacobson) and Portland (Greta Snider). Tickets are $7 and available at the door.?
