Poke Loa to open Old Metairie location





The Magazine Street Poke Loa (3341 Magazine St., 504-309-9993), the city?s first restaurant dedicated to the trendy raw fish dish, is expanding with a second location in Old Metairie this fall.The Magazine Street fast-casual raw fish hub opened in February , selling mix-and-match bowls of fish, rice, greens and toppings.*Restaurants around the city also offer *versions of the raw fish dish.?