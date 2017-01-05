Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Poke Loa to open Old Metairie location

Poke Loa (3341 Magazine St., 504-309-9993), the city?s first restaurant dedicated to the trendy raw fish dish, is expanding with a second location in Old Metairie this fall. The Magazine Street fast-casual raw fish hub opened in February , selling mix-and-match bowls of fish, rice, greens and toppings.*Restaurants around the city also offer *versions of the raw fish dish.?

Poke Loa to open Old Metairie location

Poke Loa (3341 Magazine St., 504-309-9993), the city?s first restaurant dedicated to the trendy raw fish dish, is expanding with a second location in Old Metairie this fall.

The Magazine Street fast-casual raw fish hub opened in February, selling mix-and-match bowls of fish, rice, greens and toppings.*Restaurants around the city also offer *versions of the raw fish dish.?
