I-10: Ten Things to Know in New Orleans this Week (June 27, 2017) 1. CONGRESSIONAL BLACK CAUCUS REJECTS TRUMP'S REQUEST FOR MEETINGThe Congressional Black Caucus (CBC), a group of 49 lawmakers led by New Orleans U.S. Rep. Cedric Richmond, last week formally rejected a 12-day-old meeting request from President Donald Trump.?