|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; 1. CONGRESSIONAL BLACK CAUCUS REJECTS TRUMP'S REQUEST FOR MEETINGThe Congressional Black Caucus (CBC), a group of 49 lawmakers led by New Orleans U.S. Rep. Cedric Richmond, last week formally rejected a 12-day-old meeting request from President Donald Trump.?...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|06-26-2017, 04:31 PM
|#1
|
Site Admin
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 9,947
Blog Entries: 2
|
I-10: Ten Things to Know in New Orleans this Week (June 27, 2017)
1. CONGRESSIONAL BLACK CAUCUS REJECTS TRUMP'S REQUEST FOR MEETINGThe Congressional Black Caucus (CBC), a group of 49 lawmakers led by New Orleans U.S. Rep. Cedric Richmond, last week formally rejected a 12-day-old meeting request from President Donald Trump.?
|Latest Blogs
|
2017 Saints NFL Draft Review Last Blog: 05-01-2017 By: hagan714
2017 NFL Post Draft Thoughts on Saints Selections Last Blog: 04-30-2017 By: jeanpierre
New Orleans Saints Draft Short List: Round 1 - 32 Last Blog: 04-27-2017 By: hagan714
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|