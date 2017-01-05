admin Site Admin

Join Date: Mar 2007 Location: New Orleans Posts: 9,950 Blog Entries: 2

Brewsday Tuesday: Dining with beer in New Orleans <span id="docs-internal-guid-b601245b-e62c-c2fa-c5e8-081db82faf08">



It's no surprise that beer and food go together, but the pairing is becoming more sophisticated in New Orleans, as in beer-pairing dinners in which brewers coordinate with chefs. Freret Beer Room opened to highlight beer and food pairings, and it hosts Founders Brewing Company of Grand Rapids, Michigan at a special dinner July 11.? It's no surprise that beer and food go together, but the pairing is becoming more sophisticated in New Orleans, as in beer-pairing dinners in which brewers coordinate with chefs. Freret Beer Room opened to highlight beer and food pairings, and it hosts Founders Brewing Company of Grand Rapids, Michigan at a special dinner July 11.?