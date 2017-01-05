Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > NOLA
Reload this Page Brewsday Tuesday: Dining with beer in New Orleans

Brewsday Tuesday: Dining with beer in New Orleans

this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; &lt;span id=&quot;docs-internal-guid-b601245b-e62c-c2fa-c5e8-081db82faf08&quot;&gt; It's no surprise that beer and food go together, but the pairing is becoming more sophisticated in New Orleans, as in beer-pairing dinners in which brewers coordinate with chefs. Freret Beer Room opened to highlight beer and food ...

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 06-27-2017, 09:32 AM   #1
Site Admin
 
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 9,950
Blog Entries: 2
Brewsday Tuesday: Dining with beer in New Orleans
<span id="docs-internal-guid-b601245b-e62c-c2fa-c5e8-081db82faf08">

It's no surprise that beer and food go together, but the pairing is becoming more sophisticated in New Orleans, as in beer-pairing dinners in which brewers coordinate with chefs. Freret Beer Room opened to highlight beer and food pairings, and it hosts Founders Brewing Company of Grand Rapids, Michigan at a special dinner July 11.?
admin is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Y@ Speak: storm's a-brewin' | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 09:47 AM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts