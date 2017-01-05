|
The Prytania Theatre will screen Batman ? the 1966 film based on the popular TV series of the time ? tonight, June 27 and Wednesday, June 28 at 8:00 p.m. The screenings pay tribute to star Adam West, who died ...
|06-27-2017, 02:31 PM
|#1
Prytania screens Batman in tribute to Adam West
The Prytania Theatre will screen Batman ? the 1966 film based on the popular TV series of the time ? tonight, June 27 and Wednesday, June 28 at 8:00 p.m.
The screenings pay tribute to star Adam West, who died on June 9 at age 88. Like the beloved TV series, the film skirts the line between authentic comic-book style and all-out parody of superheroes and 1960s culture in general.?
