Prytania screens Batman in tribute to Adam West



The Prytania Theatre will screen Batman ? the 1966 film based on the popular TV series of the time ? tonight, June 27 and Wednesday, June 28 at 8:00 p.m.





The screenings pay tribute to star Adam West, who died on June 9 at age 88. Like the beloved TV series, the film skirts the line between authentic comic-book style and all-out parody of superheroes and 1960s culture in general.