Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > NOLA
Reload this Page Prytania screens Batman in tribute to Adam West

Prytania screens Batman in tribute to Adam West

this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; The Prytania Theatre will screen Batman ? the 1966 film based on the popular TV series of the time ? tonight, June 27 and Wednesday, June 28 at 8:00 p.m. The screenings pay tribute to star Adam West, who died ...

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 06-27-2017, 02:31 PM   #1
Site Admin
 
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 9,953
Blog Entries: 2
Prytania screens Batman in tribute to Adam West


The Prytania Theatre will screen Batman ? the 1966 film based on the popular TV series of the time ? tonight, June 27 and Wednesday, June 28 at 8:00 p.m.


The screenings pay tribute to star Adam West, who died on June 9 at age 88. Like the beloved TV series, the film skirts the line between authentic comic-book style and all-out parody of superheroes and 1960s culture in general.?
admin is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Satchmo SummerFest reveals 2017 lineup | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 03:48 PM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts