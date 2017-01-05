Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; Louisiana band Sweet Crude, currently on a summer tour of the West and East Coast, has had their summer become a bummer. According to posts on the band's Facebook page , their tour van was burgled yesterday while the band ...

That stinks: Sweet Crude's tour bus burgled in San Francisco
Louisiana band Sweet Crude, currently on a summer tour of the West and East Coast, has had their summer become a bummer. According to posts on the band's Facebook page, their tour van was burgled yesterday while the band was taking in a San Francisco Giants game, and members lost laptops, gear, some instruments, prescription medications and all their luggage.

"We are all safe and have our phones and are so glad to be able to do what we do: play music on the road," wrote Sweet Crude member Sam Craft.
