That stinks: Sweet Crude's tour bus burgled in San Francisco

? Louisiana bandcurrently on a summer tour of the West and East Coast, has had their summer become a bummer. According to posts on the band's Facebook page , their tour van was burgled yesterday while the band was taking in a San Francisco Giants game, and members lost laptops, gear, some instruments, prescription medications and all their luggage."We are all safe and have our phones and are so glad to be able to do what we do: play music on the road," wrote Sweet Crude member Sam Craft.