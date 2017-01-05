|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; NOLA Boards (4304 Magazine St., 504-516-2601; www.nolaboards.com ) owners Daren Sumrow and Mandy Simpson open a second location of their flagship store at 519 Wilkinson Street in the French Quarter Saturday, July 1. The shop is one block from Jackson ...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|06-28-2017, 02:33 PM
|#1
|
Site Admin
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 9,959
Blog Entries: 2
|
NOLA Boards opens second location in the French Quarter
NOLA Boards (4304 Magazine St., 504-516-2601; www.nolaboards.com) owners Daren Sumrow and Mandy Simpson open a second location of their flagship store at 519 Wilkinson Street in the French Quarter Saturday, July 1. The shop is one block from Jackson Square and is part of the revitalization of the retail space known as Wilkinson Row.?
|Latest Blogs
|
2017 Saints NFL Draft Review Last Blog: 05-01-2017 By: hagan714
2017 NFL Post Draft Thoughts on Saints Selections Last Blog: 04-30-2017 By: jeanpierre
New Orleans Saints Draft Short List: Round 1 - 32 Last Blog: 04-27-2017 By: hagan714
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|