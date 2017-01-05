Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
NOLA Boards opens second location in the French Quarter

NOLA Boards (4304 Magazine St., 504-516-2601; www.nolaboards.com ) owners Daren Sumrow and Mandy Simpson open a second location of their flagship store at 519 Wilkinson Street in the French Quarter Saturday, July 1. The shop is one block from Jackson Square and is part of the revitalization of the retail space known as Wilkinson Row.

NOLA Boards (4304 Magazine St., 504-516-2601; www.nolaboards.com) owners Daren Sumrow and Mandy Simpson open a second location of their flagship store at 519 Wilkinson Street in the French Quarter Saturday, July 1. The shop is one block from Jackson Square and is part of the revitalization of the retail space known as Wilkinson Row.?
