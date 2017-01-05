|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; The annual event returns to the Superdome June 30-July 2 Performing her biggest concert yet in her new home, New Orleans resident Solange is among the closing acts scheduled for the final night of Essence 2017, joining headliners Diana Ross, ...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|06-28-2017, 09:36 PM
|#1
|
Site Admin
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 9,960
Blog Entries: 2
|
Names in the sky: who to see at the 2017 Essence Festival
The annual event returns to the Superdome June 30-July 2 Performing her biggest concert yet in her new home, New Orleans resident Solange is among the closing acts scheduled for the final night of Essence 2017, joining headliners Diana Ross, Chance the Rapper, Mary J. Blige and John Legend. Now making its 23rd entry, the festival has cemented itself as a celebratory weekend offering multiple forums for empowerment and reflection with free speeches and seminars in addition to performances by black artists inside the Superdome.?
|Latest Blogs
|
2017 Saints NFL Draft Review Last Blog: 05-01-2017 By: hagan714
2017 NFL Post Draft Thoughts on Saints Selections Last Blog: 04-30-2017 By: jeanpierre
New Orleans Saints Draft Short List: Round 1 - 32 Last Blog: 04-27-2017 By: hagan714
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|