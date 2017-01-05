Names in the sky: who to see at the 2017 Essence Festival

Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
The annual event returns to the Superdome June 30-July 2 Performing her biggest concert yet in her new home, New Orleans resident Solange is among the closing acts scheduled for the final night of Essence 2017, joining headliners Diana Ross, Chance the Rapper, Mary J. Blige and John Legend. Now making its 23rd entry, the festival has cemented itself as a celebratory weekend offering multiple forums for empowerment and reflection with free speeches and seminars in addition to performances by black artists inside the Superdome.?
