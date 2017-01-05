Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
The Krewe of Kolossos canceled this year's annual Fourth of July*flotilla on Bayou St. John, on which a parade of creative costumes and various floating devices travel the waterway. But progressive group Indivisible NOLA has announced it will host its own take on an Independence Day parade with a "patriotic evening of dissent" on the bayou.

Indivisible NOLA hosting Fourth of July 'kayak-tism' event on Bayou St. John

The Krewe of Kolossos canceled this year's annual Fourth of July*flotilla on Bayou St. John, on which a parade of creative costumes and various floating devices travel the waterway. But progressive group Indivisible NOLA has announced it will host its own take on an Independence Day parade with a "patriotic evening of dissent" on the bayou.?
