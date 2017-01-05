admin Site Admin

Monica Stevens of MoKnowsHair and summer hair

Known on social media platforms by the handle ?MoKnowsHair? and from her eponymous website ( Known on social media platforms by the handle ?MoKnowsHair? and from her eponymous website ( www.moknowshair.com ), Monica Stevens is a licensed cosmetologist specializing in curly and natural hair styles. She?s in New Orleans this weekend for Essence Festival as a stylist and texture expert at the Sally Beauty pop-up salon and lounge.?