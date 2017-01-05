|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; Tiffany Ervin is the founder and lead makeup artist for Makeup Royalty in Atlanta, Georgia, a city enjoying popularity as a film production mecca. Currently, there are as many as 50 productions working in and around the city, and Ervin ...
Makeup artist Tiffany Ervin shares summer beauty secrets
Tiffany Ervin is the founder and lead makeup artist for Makeup Royalty in Atlanta, Georgia, a city enjoying popularity as a film production mecca. Currently, there are as many as 50 productions working in and around the city, and Ervin is providing makeup artistry for as many of them as she can, including media for networks such as BET, Bravo and VH1.?
