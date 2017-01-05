Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > NOLA
Reload this Page Thomasina "Goo Goo" Atkins talks fashion, celebrity styling and Stars and Strikes

Thomasina "Goo Goo" Atkins talks fashion, celebrity styling and Stars and Strikes

this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; Celebrity stylist Thomasina Atkins ? better known as ?Goo Goo? to her 639,000 Instagram fans ? is in New Orleans this Essence Festival weekend to co-host the Stars &amp; Strikes Celebrity Day Soiree and Bowling Bash 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 ...

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 06-29-2017, 06:31 PM   #1
Site Admin
 
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 9,964
Blog Entries: 2
Thomasina "Goo Goo" Atkins talks fashion, celebrity styling and Stars and Strikes

Celebrity stylist Thomasina Atkins ? better known as ?Goo Goo? to her 639,000 Instagram fans ? is in New Orleans this Essence Festival weekend to co-host the Stars & Strikes Celebrity Day Soiree and Bowling Bash 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, July 1 at Fulton Alley (600 Fulton St., 504-208-5593; www.fultonalley.com).?
admin is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Makeup artist Tiffany Ervin shares summer beauty secrets | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 06:56 PM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts