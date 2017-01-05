Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Trump commission asking for state voter information, Louisiana still reviewing

Louisiana Secretary of State Tom Schedler?s office received a letter June 28 from President Donald Trump?s Advisory Commission on Election Integrity, asking for voter names, addresses, party affiliation, dates of birth, the last four digits of social security numbers, and voter history since 2006. The letter from commission Vice Chair Kris Kobach was sent to all 50 states to identify policies that ?enhance or undermine the American people?s confidence in the integrity of federal election processes.? The information will be made publicly available.

Meg Casper Sunstrom, Press Secretary for Louisiana's Secretary of State, told Gambit June 29 that the office had not yet reviewed the letter with staff and attorneys.
