|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; Louisiana Secretary of State Tom Schedler?s office received a letter June 28 from President Donald Trump?s Advisory Commission on Election Integrity, asking for voter names, addresses, party affiliation, dates of birth, the last four digits of social security numbers, and ...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|06-29-2017, 07:30 PM
|#1
|
Site Admin
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 9,965
Blog Entries: 2
|
Trump commission asking for state voter information, Louisiana still reviewing
Louisiana Secretary of State Tom Schedler?s office received a letter June 28 from President Donald Trump?s Advisory Commission on Election Integrity, asking for voter names, addresses, party affiliation, dates of birth, the last four digits of social security numbers, and voter history since 2006. The letter from commission Vice Chair Kris Kobach was sent to all 50 states to identify policies that ?enhance or undermine the American people?s confidence in the integrity of federal election processes.? The information will be made publicly available.
Meg Casper Sunstrom, Press Secretary for Louisiana's Secretary of State, told Gambit June 29 that the office had not yet reviewed the letter with staff and attorneys.
?
|Latest Blogs
|
2017 Saints NFL Draft Review Last Blog: 05-01-2017 By: hagan714
2017 NFL Post Draft Thoughts on Saints Selections Last Blog: 04-30-2017 By: jeanpierre
New Orleans Saints Draft Short List: Round 1 - 32 Last Blog: 04-27-2017 By: hagan714
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|