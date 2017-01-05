admin Site Admin

Trump commission asking for state voter information, Louisiana still reviewing

Louisiana Secretary of State Tom Schedler?s office received a letter June 28 from President Donald Trump?s Advisory Commission on Election Integrity, asking for voter names, addresses, party affiliation, dates of birth, the last four digits of social security numbers, and voter history since 2006. The letter from commission Vice Chair Kris Kobach was



Meg Casper Sunstrom, Press Secretary for Louisiana's Secretary of State, told Gambit June 29 that the office had not yet reviewed the letter with staff and attorneys.

