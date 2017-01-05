Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Mayor Mitch Landrieu will deliver his 2017 State of the City address July 6. The speech ? an annual update on Landrieu's policy efforts, infrastructure plans and other citywide updates ? will be his final State of the City address,

Mayor Landrieu to deliver his final State of the City address July 6

Mayor Mitch Landrieu will deliver his 2017 State of the City address July 6. The speech ? an annual update on Landrieu's policy efforts, infrastructure plans and other citywide updates ? will be his final State of the City address, with a fall election determining the two-term mayor's successor for 2018.

The speech begins 5:30 p.m.?
