Mississippi Sec. of State to commission asking for voter info: 'Jump in the Gulf of Mexico'

Officials across the U.S. are beginning to respond to a request from a presidential commission claiming to investigate voter fraud. Louisiana's Secretary of State Tom Schedler and attorneys working with the office are reviewing the contents of the letter ? which requests large, detailed blocks of voter information, including the last four digits of social security numbers, addresses, and dates of birth.



In Mississippi, Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann says he has yet to receive the letter ? but if or when he does receive it, "They can go jump in the Gulf of Mexico and Mississippi is a great State to launch from," he said in a statement.



"Mississippi residents should celebrate Independence Day and our State?s right to protect the privacy of our citizens by conducting our own electoral processes," he said.



Read his full statement below.

