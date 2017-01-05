Continental Provisions closes

admin Site Admin

The shop, a collaborative effort by members of St. James Cheese Co., Bellegarde Bakery, and the since-shuttered Cleaver & Co., made the announcement July 1 that it was closing for good that day.? Continental Provisions, the gourmet sandwich shop inside the French Market , has closed.The shop, a collaborative effort by members of St. James Cheese Co., Bellegarde Bakery, and the since-shuttered Cleaver & Co., made the announcement July 1 that it was closing for good that day.?