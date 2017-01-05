|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; Continental Provisions, the gourmet sandwich shop inside the French Market , has closed. The shop, a collaborative effort by members of St. James Cheese Co., Bellegarde Bakery, and the since-shuttered Cleaver & Co., made the announcement July 1 that it ...
|
|
Continental Provisions closes
Continental Provisions, the gourmet sandwich shop inside the French Market, has closed.
The shop, a collaborative effort by members of St. James Cheese Co., Bellegarde Bakery, and the since-shuttered Cleaver & Co., made the announcement July 1 that it was closing for good that day.?
