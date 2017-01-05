Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > NOLA
Reload this Page Continental Provisions closes

Continental Provisions closes

this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; Continental Provisions, the gourmet sandwich shop inside the French Market , has closed. The shop, a collaborative effort by members of St. James Cheese Co., Bellegarde Bakery, and the since-shuttered Cleaver &amp; Co., made the announcement July 1 that it ...

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 07-03-2017, 12:31 PM   #1
Site Admin
 
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 9,976
Blog Entries: 2
Continental Provisions closes


Continental Provisions, the gourmet sandwich shop inside the French Market, has closed.

The shop, a collaborative effort by members of St. James Cheese Co., Bellegarde Bakery, and the since-shuttered Cleaver & Co., made the announcement July 1 that it was closing for good that day.?
admin is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Digital Edition, July 4, 2017 | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 01:05 PM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts