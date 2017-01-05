|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum;
|
|
|07-04-2017, 10:32 AM
Brewday Tuesday: Wayward Owl to release Dat Raddler
Just in time to fight the summer heat, Wayward Owl Brewing Company*(3940 Thalia St., 504-827-1646) will release Dat Radler, a tart, fizzy brew made with mango and passionfruit. It is 4.7 precent alcohol by volume.?
