admin Site Admin

Join Date: Mar 2007 Location: New Orleans Posts: 9,980 Blog Entries: 2

Brewday Tuesday: Wayward Owl to release Dat Raddler

Just in time to fight the summer heat, Just in time to fight the summer heat, Wayward Owl Brewing Company *(3940 Thalia St., 504-827-1646) will release Dat Radler, a tart, fizzy brew made with mango and passionfruit. It is 4.7 precent alcohol by volume.?