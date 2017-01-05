|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; Welcome back, friends, to the dog days of summer. After the conclusion of Essence Festival and the Fourth of July, New Orleans buckles down for a long stretch of uninterrupted, air-conditioned time in which we do mostly nothing and pray ...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|07-05-2017, 02:31 PM
|#1
|
Site Admin
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 9,981
Blog Entries: 2
|
Books roundup: Five literary events in New Orleans in July
Welcome back, friends, to the dog days of summer. After the conclusion of Essence Festival and the Fourth of July, New Orleans buckles down for a long stretch of uninterrupted, air-conditioned time in which we do mostly nothing and pray for no hurricanes.?
|Latest Blogs
|
2017 Saints NFL Draft Review Last Blog: 05-01-2017 By: hagan714
2017 NFL Post Draft Thoughts on Saints Selections Last Blog: 04-30-2017 By: jeanpierre
New Orleans Saints Draft Short List: Round 1 - 32 Last Blog: 04-27-2017 By: hagan714
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|