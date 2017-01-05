Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Metairie attorney Robert Evans, who spearheaded the ultimately unsuccessful attempt to recall Jefferson Parish President Mike Yenni earlier this year, is now launching a new movement he calls "Defeat Yenni," targeting those he sees as Yenni's political allies ? specifically ...

'Recall Yenni' campaign rebrands as 'Defeat Yenni,' targets Kenner Mayor Ben Zahn
Metairie attorney Robert Evans, who spearheaded the ultimately unsuccessful attempt to recall Jefferson Parish President Mike Yenni earlier this year, is now launching a new movement he calls "Defeat Yenni," targeting those he sees as Yenni's political allies ? specifically Kenner Mayor Ben Zahn.

Evans has sent a letter to a selected list of registered voters in Jefferson Parish, asking for their support. "I am writing to you to once again ask for your support in making sure that Parish President Mike Yenni does not get re-elected," the letter reads, adding, "Wherever, a Yenni ally seeks election or re-election, I will advocate the defeat of that ally to weaken Yenni?s attempted re-election effort.?
