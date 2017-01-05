admin Site Admin

Mayor Landrieu reflects on 'foundation' and challenge of violent crime Mayor Mitch Landrieu ended his final State of the City address with a familiar phrase, one that he's used at the end of previous State of the City speeches and throughout his terms as mayor of New Orleans; "Let's get back to work."



Each State of the City has revisited the previous year of his administration ? highlighting infrastructure investments, crime prevention, recreation, homelessness and affordable housing, among other issues ? and glimpsed his platform in the coming months and years ahead.



But for his final State of the City before he leaves office in 2018, Landrieu started from the beginning, then landed squarely at the future as New Orleans prepares to elect his successor.



Landrieu's speech at the Civic Theatre July 7 spanned the disarray and $97 million deficit he inherited in 2010 to the balanced budgets, job programs, hospitals, recreation centers, playgrounds and road projects in the years that followed ? as well as the city's two ongoing "existential and immediate threats": climate change and violent crime.

