this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum;
|07-07-2017, 02:38 PM
|#1
Site Admin
Join Date: Mar 2007
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 9,991
Blog Entries: 2
Landrieu adopts plan to combat effects of climate change in New Orleans
New Orleans will aim to reduce emissions by 50 percent in 2030, as*Mayor Mitch Landrieu and city officials commit to the international agreement on climate change from which President Donald Trump has withdrawn the U.S.
After declaring the dramatic effects of climate change on south Louisiana an "existential threat" facing New Orleans, Landrieu unveiled an ambitious "Climate Action for a Resilient New Orleans," which proposes 11 strategies and 25 actions to reduce greenhouse gas emissions citywide. He also signed*an executive order committing to the goals as guided by the action plan.
"Climate change is one of the greatest threats to our coastal communities, nation and world,? Landrieu said in a statement.?
|07-07-2017, 03:31 PM
|#2
Registered
Join Date: May 2015
Posts: 98
Re: Landrieu adopts plan to combat effects of climate change in New Orleans
Idiots.
Climate change scientists propagate the myth to keep the grants for study coming in. Read one article recently : "Texas size hunk of glacier cracking on Antarctica." Also read NASA Report "Ice growth in antarctica has grown larger than ever before".
|07-07-2017, 03:39 PM
|#3
1000 Posts +
Join Date: Jul 2010
Posts: 4,667
Re: Landrieu adopts plan to combat effects of climate change in New Orleans
India and China. Slow their breeding to normal acceptable levels and problem solved if there is one. That aspect is always omitted from the conversation. Their breeding is out of god damn control.
