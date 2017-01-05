admin Site Admin

Landrieu adopts plan to combat effects of climate change in New Orleans

New Orleans will aim to reduce emissions by 50 percent in 2030, as*Mayor Mitch Landrieu and city officials commit to the international agreement on climate change from which President Donald Trump has withdrawn the U.S.



After declaring the dramatic effects of climate change on south Louisiana an "



"Climate change is one of the greatest threats to our coastal communities, nation and world,? Landrieu said in a statement.? existential threat " facing New Orleans, Landrieu unveiled an ambitious " Climate Action for a Resilient New Orleans ," which proposes 11 strategies and 25 actions to reduce greenhouse gas emissions citywide. He also signed*an executive order committing to the goals as guided by the action plan.