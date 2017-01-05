|
In an interview with FOX 8 News today, Sen. John Neely Kennedy said Mayor Mitch Landrieu and the New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) should implement a "stop and frisk" policy in order to combat crime in the city.
Sen. John Kennedy calling for 'stop and frisk' in New Orleans, FOX 8 reports
In an interview with FOX 8 News today, Sen. John Neely Kennedy said Mayor Mitch Landrieu and the New Orleans Police Department (NOPD) should implement a "stop and frisk" policy in order to combat crime in the city.
<blockquote> "It worked in New York," he said.?
