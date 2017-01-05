|
this is a discussion within the NOLA Community Forum; Singer-songwriter Tori Amos will head out on a North American tour this fall in support of her 15th studio album Native Invader , to be released Sept. 8 on Decca Records. She performs at the*Mahalia Jackson Theater for the Performing ...
07-10-2017
Tori Amos to perform in New Orleans Nov. 14
Singer-songwriter Tori Amos will head out on a North American tour this fall in support of her 15th studio album Native Invader, to be released Sept. 8 on Decca Records. She performs at the*Mahalia Jackson Theater for the Performing Arts in New Orleans on Friday, Nov. 14.
The album, her first following 2014's Unrepentant Geraldines, also follows the 20th anniversary of her landmark 1996 release <i>Boys for Pele.?
