Tori Amos to perform in New Orleans Nov. 14

Singer-songwriter Tori Amos will head out on a North American tour this fall in support of her 15th studio album Native Invader, to be released Sept. 8 on Decca Records. She performs at the*Mahalia Jackson Theater for the Performing Arts in New Orleans on Friday, Nov. 14.



