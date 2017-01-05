Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Street appeal: New Orleans life through the lens of Cheryl Gerber

Street appeal: New Orleans life through the lens of Cheryl Gerber
Photographing the street culture of New Orleans Ever since I was a little kid, I loved being on the streets of New Orleans. Whether I was hanging out on St. Charles Avenue for Mardi Gras, shopping the then-fancy Canal Street for Christmas gifts or just strolling down Magazine Street to visit my grandmother, I relished the chance to see a police officer, the mailman or a foul-mouthed drunk stumbling out of a bar.?
